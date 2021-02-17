PERRYVILLE — George Edward “Eddie” Ryan of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 following a short illness. Born February 14, 1939 in Perryville, MD, he was the son of the late Raymond Allen Ryan, Sr. and Evelyn Gertrude (Woodrow) Ryan.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rose Marie (Hurd) Ryan of Perryville; sons, George Edward Ryan, II of Perryville, William Clay Ryan of Rising Sun and Daniel Ray Ryan of Perryville; grandson, George Edward Ryan, III of Perryville; sister, Carolyn McMullen of Perryville; brother, Charles Ryan of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
Eddie was a lifelong resident of Perryville and a life member of The Community Fire Company of Perryville, volunteering and serving for over 65 active years. He served as the Chief Engineer for over 30 years and was a member of the Board of Directors, serving as Vice President. Eddie was a veteran of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division where he served at the Arlington National Cemetery as a member of the “Old Guard”. He was a lifetime member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville. He was elected to serve as a Commissioner for the Town of Perryville and held that position for over 10 years. Eddie was an avid collector of Lionel and American Flyer model trains, a hobby he began as a child and continued throughout his life. Eddie enjoyed playing softball and bowling well into his 40’s. He coached Little League baseball and football. Eddie retired from the Thiokol Corporation of Elkton, MD, where he worked as a boiler mechanic.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemarie Culley, and brother, Raymond Allen Ryan, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021, 11 AM, at The Community Fire Company of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, 7 PM until 9 PM, also at The Community Fire Company of Perryville. Pastor Jay Combs of the Life Church of Aberdeen, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
