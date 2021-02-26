LEWES, DE — George Earle Kelley, age 74, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wilmington, DE, on May 14, 1946, to the late William J. and Ida McConhay Kelley.
George had served in the Delaware National Guard. He had worked at Firestone Plastics Company, Ausimont USA, Fiba Technologies, and retired from BGE Home. George was a member for 50 years of Union Masonic Lodge #48 A.F.&A.M., and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and spending time on the river. George was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Nancy Galyen Kelley; daughter, Laurie Kelley; and grandson, Bryce Hubbert-Kelley.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. A Masonic Lodge service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the funeral service immediately following. Interment will be in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3072 Savannah East Drive, Lewes, DE 19958, or to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
