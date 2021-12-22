FOREST HILL — George Colvard Reeves, 85, passed away on December 16, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Forest Hill, MD.
George was born on September 12, 1936, to Bower Colvard Reeves and Floreta Turner Reeves, both originally of North Carolina. The youngest of five children, George grew up supporting his family's farm. He graduated from Bel Air High School. As a young man, he especially loved cars, wood working, and welding.
George married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Turner Reeves, on May 5, 1962 at Bethel Presbyterian Church in White Hall, Maryland. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage and jointly maintained his family's dairy and crop farm until the present day. He was a devoted father to Robert Bower Reeves (Kelly), Juliet Floreta Reeves Bowman (Keith), and Andrew George Reeves.
George was an integral member of the community in Harford County, MD. He was a 4-H leader for the Blue Ribbon Club, 4-H County Fair Board Member, and 4-H Camp Board Member for many years, and was ultimately distinguished as a 4-H All Star. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he served on many committees. He will be remembered for his endless work ethic, his encyclopedic farming know-how, his dry humor, and his love for baking and sweets.
George was preceded in death by his parents, three of his siblings, several nieces and nephews, and his son, Andrew. He is survived by his wife, his children, Robert and Juliet, and his grandchildren, Rebecca Bowman, Russell Bowman, and Andrew Reeves. He will be missed by his loyal dogs, Sawyer and Marshall, his cat, Apollo, and his countless friends in the community.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.