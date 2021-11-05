RISING SUN, MD — George Andrew Coulter, age 95, of Rising Sun, MD, peacefully passed away at home on November 4, 2021. He was born on May 12, 1926 in Rising Sun, MD to the late James and Gracie (Ware) Coulter.
George proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a part of WWII in Germany and France. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a Physicist for many years. During his college years, George was a boxer. He was a member of the choir at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church and always took great joy in serving within the church. George loved bowling, playing ping pong, sudoku, and a good game of golf. He had a talent for drawing and painting. George and his wife, Helen enjoyed dancing to Big Band music. He will always be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, and a wonderful, patient, and kind brother and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
George is survived by his wife, Helen Barrett Coulter of Rising Sun, MD; sister, Ruth Shaw of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Ethel Jean Coulter of MS, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of George's life will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00am at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD 21917 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00am. Burial will follow at the West Nottingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "West Nottingham Presbyterian Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To Send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
