NORTH EAST — Gene L. Boddy, 82 of North East, MD, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA on February 22, 1938, he was the son of the late Hazel (Boddy) Thomas. Gene was also preceded in death by two brothers: Rodney Boddy, Sr. and Leroy Johnson; and a nephew: Rodney Boddy, Jr.
As a young man, he worked various odd jobs as a general handyman. Gene enjoyed church and had a close personal connection with the Lord. He loved to fish, being outside in the fresh air, was an avid fan of NASCAR and wrestling, and enjoyed visiting flea markets and yard sales. Gene was best known for being quite the jokester. He loved to tease and play around with his support staff and could always make those around him smile. Left to cherish his memory are his oldest living relative: Aunt Faye Raisin; his nieces and nephews: Anette Bowman, Christine, Karla, Meredith and William Boddy; and his friends and the dedicated support staff at Sunny Acres Assisted Living. Homegoing services, conducted by Pastor Cheri Dupree will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
