NORTH EAST — Gary Preisch, age 72, of North East, MD, passed away at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A second visitation will be held from 8:30 am until 9:30 am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral, where a memorial service will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
