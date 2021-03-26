FINDLAY, OHIO — Gary Wayne Franklin Sr., 75, of Findlay, passed away at Bridge Hospice Care Center on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born in North East, MD on March 27, 1945 to the late Margaret L. Franklin.
Gary attended Cecil Community College where he excelled at bowling and enjoyed playing Pinochle with old friends, horseshoes, and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan of the L.A. Chargers, Detroit Tigers, and the L.A. Lakers. Gary was a proud member of a special group in North East called the “Herring Snatchers”. Gary served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam between 1963 — 1965 before being honorably discharged.
Gary is survived by his wife Dianne of Findlay, daughter, Catherine (Dennis) Flugga of Findlay; sons, Wayne (Cris) Franklin of Lafayette, CA, and Chris (Angie) Pierce of Colora, MD; seven grandsons; and one granddaughter who called him “Pops”. He is also survived by two sisters, Gloria Brewer of Bear, DE, and Janet Franklin of Elton, MD; brother, Rob Franklin of North East, MD.
Services for Gary will be announced at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
