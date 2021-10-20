ELKTON — Gary R. Gester of Elkton, MD, age 74, passed away peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chelsea, MA on June 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Norman Gester and Stella Nolan.
Gary will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who was devoted to his family.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Gester; children: Kristy Tyree and Karen Sheets, husband Jason Sheets all of Elkton, MD; Grandchildren: Joshua Cooper, Kayla Sheets, Brianna Tyree and Madison Sheets; Siblings: Lawrence Gester, wife Jane Wiley, Ricky Nolan wife Meredith Nolan and Michael Nolan; Nephews: Derek and Alex Gester.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick and sister, Deborah.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. October 27, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 2921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 pm. To send online condolences or to read the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
