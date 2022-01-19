MYRTLE BEACH — Gary R. Dellinger, 75 of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away on December 29, 2021. Born on October 14, 1946 to Esten B. and Madeline L. Dellinger.
Gary was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion Cecil Post #15, Elkton, MD. He was also a member of Elkton VFW Memorial Post #8175, Marine Corp League, Elkton, MD, Union Lodge # 48, AF & AM and the Valley of Wilmington Scottish Rites.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mona, children, William Dellinger, Elkton, MD, and Melissa Fitzsimmons (Chad), North East, MD, sisters, Sandra Corcoran (Ted), PA, and Sue Wachter, MD, and six grandchildren who called him Poppy; Caitlyn, Madison, Mya, William, Carter, and Christopher.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother James Dellinger, Sr.
No services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to any Veterans organizations or Shriners Hospital.
