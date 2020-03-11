CONOWINGO — Gary Paul Ragan, 69 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Jennersville Hospital of West Grove, PA. Born July 27, 1950 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Paul James and Evelyn Lorraine Hartsoe Ragan.
Gary was a self-employed autobody repairman. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Arleen Bice Ragan, of Conowingo, MD; daughter, Candace Ragan Watson and husband, Thomas, of Elkton, MD; three grandchildren, Jaedyn, Ajah, and Thomas; his uncle, Ray Hartsoe and wife, Carolyn; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Kristin Reinhold of the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church of Colora, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
