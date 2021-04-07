ELKTON — Gary Lee Zeman, age 75, of Elkton, Md., passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Mr. Zeman was the owner and operator of Zeman’s Auto Repair, Elkton, and a member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, North East, Md.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Gwyn Warren Zeman; children, Melissa Spratt (Edward), Gary Zeman, Jr. (Lisa), Dawn Tamar (Jonathan), Christine Fuentes (Roy), Erin Zeman, and Lindsay Zeman; step-son, Danny Griffin; sisters, Katie Thomas (Mark) and Mary Aviles; 17 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Zeman was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Doris Snelling Zeman; and three brothers.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.