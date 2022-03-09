CHARLESTOWN — Gary "Goose" J. Tudor, age 70, of Charlestown, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, Delaware. In addition to his parents, Robert and Ruby (Meeks) Tudor, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Helen T. Tudor, and his brother Dale Tudor. Gary is survived by his daughter Jennifer Wynn (David) of Elkton, MD, his son Gary J. Tudor, Jr., of Charlestown MD, his beloved granddaughter Gigi Wynn, his brother Dennis Tudor of Easley, South Carolina and John Tudor of Havre de Grace, MD.
Born in Baltimore, the Tudor family later moved to Havre de Grace where Gary attended Havre De Grace High School. In his professional life, Gary served as a federal firefighter at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. Gary loved his work and enjoyed the comradery and time spent living and working with his fellow firefighters. Gary served as a mentor to less experienced firefighters while also having great appreciation for a good prank or joke.
Gary worked part time for many years for the town of North East MD in the maintenance department. Gary also enjoyed giving back to his community. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company and previously for the Havre de Grace Volunteer Fire Company.
Gary's greatest joy was his family. Gary was a compassionate, loving, family man who enjoyed spending time with each of his children and most especially with his granddaughter, Gigi. Gary cherished the company of his extended family, his many nieces and nephews, and enjoyed family gatherings where his humor and loving attitude was contagious to others. Gary enjoyed working with his hands building many things and spending time working in his garage.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14th from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the Crouch Funeral Home at 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. A funeral Liturgy will begin at 7:00p.m. A private family interment will be held on Tuesday, March 15th at Harford Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Gary be made to the Charlestown Fire Company, Inc., P.O. Box 111, Charlestown, MD 21914-0111 Attn: Fundraising.
