NORTH EAST, MD — Gary James Tomasulo, age 85, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on October 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Concetta Marcarelli Tomasulo.
Mr. Tomasulo retired from Boeing Company, Ridley Park, PA, as a shop steward. He loved being a husband and father. An avid drag racer, he appreciated a large bowl of Breyers strawberry ice cream.
Survivors include his children, Roy C. Tomasulo (Julie), Nottingham, PA, Michael J. Tomasulo (Kiara), North East, MD, Carlo Tomasulo (Cindy), Peach Bottom, PA, and Mary Appenzeller Belew, Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren, Joseph, Sara, Brandon, and Jacob; and great-grandson, Levi.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tomasulo was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda J. Tomasulo; and all of his siblings.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, in Oxford Cemetery, 220 N. 3rd Street, Oxford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
