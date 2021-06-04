NEWARK, DE — Gary Andrew Meeks, 80, of Newark, DE, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Born in Leaksville, NC on May 9, 1941, he was the son of the late Marshall and Annie Newman Meeks.
Mr. Meeks was a teacher who received his Master’s Degree in Psychology from Washington College. He taught at Elkton Senior High School, retiring after 37 years. A member of Newark United Methodist Church, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, as well as visiting the beach.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carol T. Meeks; daughters, Caroline Meeks, Newark, DE and Meredith Walraven, Lincoln University, PA; grandchildren, Brittany DeRicco, John Knies, Jacob Knies, Dayton Walraven and Reese Walraven; great grandchildren, Ralphie and Brance Hutchinson and siblings, Ronald Meeks and Myra Jean Lee.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meeks was preceded in death by his sister Carole Archer.
A graveside service and interment in Bethel Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary A. Meeks Scholarship Fund, c/o Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.
