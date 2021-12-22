ABERDEEN — Garnett Lee Bishop Sr. age 80, of Aberdeen, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Harford County on February 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Harrison and Maggie (Nelson) Bishop.
Garnett was owner and operator of an HVAC service company for several years before taking employment in plant operations at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre De Grace. He was promoted to Maintenance Supervisor and served as Fire and Safety Officer. Later in his career, Garnett transferred to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he retired in 2021 after 37 years of service. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and professional wrestling as well as traveling to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Darlene, his children, Rebecca Ellis (David) of Westover, MD, and Elizabeth Richardson (Scott) of Orange, VA, son Garnett Bishop, Jr. (Michelle) of Felton, PA, his grandchildren, Hayden Ellis, Savannah Ellis, Jackson Ellis, Lesha Farr, Joshua Sienkiewicz, Emily Oswinkle, Madison Oswinkle, Shawna Grace-Schuster, six great grandchildren, and brother, Lawrence (Joe) Bishop of Mountain City, TN.
Along with his parents, Garnett was preceded in death by brothers Dewy Bishop, Dennis Bishop, Slim Bishop and sisters Catherine Bishop and Marie Bishop.
Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 11 am- 12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
