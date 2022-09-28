ELKTON, MD — Garnet "Chuckie" Woodson Dickens, Jr., 44, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born in Elkton on December 18, 1977, he was the son of Patricia Lester Dickens, and the late Garnet Dickens, Sr.
Chuckie worked as an assembler for Bayside Community Network. A proud member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Elkton, he loved going fishing and enjoyed art.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Ira Dickens (Samantha), Elkton, MD; nephews, Ira, Jr., and Roman Dickens; and uncles and aunts, Roger Lester (Ginny), Jerry Bonsall (Brenda), Jimmy Lester (Michelle), Mike Charles, and Tommy Charles.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 W. Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD. Interment will follow in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.