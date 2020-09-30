ELKTON — Garland Lee Conard, 51 of Elkton, MD, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the John’s Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on November 2, 1968, the son of the late Clyde and Helen (Ray) Conard.
He worked for the State of Maryland Highway Division. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and softball.
Survivors include three siblings: Clyde Conard, Tim Conard and Patricia Tuell; his partner: Tammi Kennedy; stepchildren: Samantha Zickgras and Jacob Kennedy. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
