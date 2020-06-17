WINGINA, VA — (Martin) Gail Martin McReynolds, 69, of Wingina, VA, formerly of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born November 4, 1950 to the late William Martin & C. Gertrude Martin McNeal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold “JR” McReynolds. She was employed by Buckingham Housing Development Corp. at Gold Hill Village in New Canton, VA.
She is survived by two brothers, James Martin (Dicy) of Galena, MD, and William Martin, of Elkton, MD; two daughters, Penny Haywood Pierce (Jeff) of Middletown, DE, and Pam Haywood Wadkins (Jim) of Elkton, MD; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association.
