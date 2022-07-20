ELKTON, MD — Gail Louise Goodchild, age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born in Twilight, WV on March 19, 1951 to the late Marvin Hatfield Jarrell, Sr. and Mary Lucille (Rattcliff) Jarrell.
Gail worked for American Home and Hardware for twenty plus years. The people she worked with, weren't just co-workers, they were also her second family who she loved very much. She took great joy in going on family vacation to Kure Beach in NC. Gail loved to do any type of crafts from crocheting to home remodeling and putting puzzles together. Her greatest joy in life was horseback riding with Kirsten, playing games with Aiden, and dance recitals with Alexis. If you knew Gail, you knew she always loved a good Christmas movie on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels.
Gail is survived by her two children: Richard Paul Shoemaker and his wife, Holly, and Jamie Lynn Ohl and her husband, Jason; three grandchildren: Kirsten Kehalani Whaling, Alexis Leilani Shoemaker, and Aidan Bryant Whaling; sister, Patsy Nixon; and two grand pups: Bentley and Moose.
In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her two brothers: Marvin Jarrell, Jr., and Larry Jarrell.
Per Gail's wishes, she did not want any services. The family will be doing something privately with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Cancer Society" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
