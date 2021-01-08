ELKTON, MD — Gail Emily Milburn passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Gail was born on June 18, 1941 in Wilmington, DE and graduated in the first class of the new Elkton High School in 1959. She attended classes at Goldey-Beacom College and worked in the law office of Judge Mackie in Elkton before her marriage.
Gail was the beloved wife of 61 years of Evan B. Milburn. Their romance began when they met at age 15. In the first years of their long and fruitful marriage, she was a homemaker who raised 5 children while supporting and contributing to the success of her husband and the family business, Milburn Orchards. Her love of the craft of quilting later led her to be a founding co-owner of The Quilter’s Hive in Newark, DE. Gail and Evan dated during their time in the Golden Elks Marching Band, she on the clarinet and he playing trombone, and they sang in gospel quartets and choirs together for the rest of their lives. As a member of Newark Baptist Church, she was treasured as an alto in their choir, and touched many lives as a Mentor Mom in MPS, Mothers of Preschoolers. She served as past President of the Christian Women’s Club at Sandy Cove in North East, MD, forming life-long friendships there. Gail and Evan found great joy in traveling together around the U.S., to international, national and regional agricultural meetings, quilt shops and antique shops, and gospel cruises.
She was born Gail Emily Miller and preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Thomas Miller and Ruth Elizabeth Jackson Miller; her infant son in 1963; brother, Barry Vernon Miller in 1993; and son, Nathan Joshua Milburn in 2020.
Gail is survived by her cherished husband, Evan; brother, James T. Miller; daughters, Diana Milburn (Patrick Campbell) and Lynn Milburn; sons, Bowen Milburn (Tammy) and Joel Milburn. Grandchildren Kristina Milburn (Jeffrey Winnington), Joel Milburn, Jr., Cara Clore, Shana Milburn (Julia Quattro), Blake Milburn, Zoe Milburn (Colby Barclay), and Eli Milburn are devastated by the loss of her loving embrace. We grieve that great-grandchildren Joseph Greto, Amya Smith, Rylin Milburn and Meadow Barclay will miss growing in the light of her love.
Forever our GEM.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
Contributions may be made to Newark Baptist Church at the above address.
