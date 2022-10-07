CHESTERTOWN — G. Robert "Bob" Tyson of Chestertown, Maryland died peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Union Hospital in Elkton. He was 85.
He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on July 1, 1937, the son of the late Martin Moore and Frances Jackson Tyson. Bob was a graduate of Jacob Tome Institute in 1955 and also studied at the Peabody Institute. He was a graduate of Washington College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics and physics.
He began his teaching career in 1959 at Rock Hall High School teaching Mathematics, Science, Physics, and Chemistry. He transitioned to Kent County High School in 1972 where he taught Mathematics. He retired in 1989. While he was teaching he was musical director to several musical shows put on by the students.
Bob was a member of Emmanuel Church for many years and served as the music director, organist, choir director, and finally as music director emeritus. He also played the organ at St. Paul's Church and ST. Mary Anne's in North East. He was accompanist to the Chester River Chorale, the Queen Anne's Chorale. After retirement he became active in the Church Hill Theatre and was again musical director of several shows. He was a member of the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, The Chestertown Historic District Commission, The Friends of the Kent County Library, The Kent County Historical Society. His professional organizations included the American Guild of Organists and Friends of the Wannamaker Organ. Music was his passion, but he also enjoyed needlepoint, woodworking, upholstery, theatre, traveling, and playing bridge.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, along with nephews: Matthew Stearns and his wife Jung Jin "J.J." and Benjamin Stearns. He was predeceased by a son: Mark Tyson in 1977.
Services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Preservation Trust of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 875, Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
