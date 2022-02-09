ELKTON, MD — Freeda Kay Ashkanasi, age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on February 23, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Linwood and Amelia Welch Cahall.
Class of 1970 graduate of Elkton High School, Ms. Ashkanasi retired from Happy Harry's Home Healthcare, Newark, DE. Her pride and joy were her daughter and two grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, cooking, playing cards, and playing with her dog Skippy.
Survivors include her daughter, Krista Schilling (Heather), Newark, DE; grandchildren, Silas and Stella Schilling; sisters, Maryann Brackin, Baytown, TX, and Patsy Perry (Warren), Dundellon, FL; brothers, Noble Cahall (Lois), Middletown, DE, Larry Cahall (Linda), Elkton, MD, and Jamie Squires, North East, MD; nieces, Paula Larkin (Tony), Becky Cahall; nephews, Dale Brackin, Tim Cahall, and Jay Paynter; great-niece, Amelia; and great-nephews, Albert, Adam, Austin, and Dale, Jr., and many more nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Ashkanasi was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Paynter; and brothers Sonny and John Cahall.
Interment in Templeville Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
