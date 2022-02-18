CHESAPEAKE CITY — Frederick Larson (84) of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on February 2, 2022. Born in New York, NY on October 26, 1937 he was the son of the Late Frederick H. and Wally (Fisher) Larson and the devoted husband of 60 years to Mary Ann (Dugan) Larson.
Fred served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps Infantry, attaining the rank of Corporal. Before retiring, he worked for Dupont Chemical Company as a Laboratory Technician for 42 years.
Fred loved being on the water. After retiring, you could often find him on the Bohemia River; crabbing at sunrise, fishing off of his dock, or sailing into the sunset with his bevy of beauties was the happiest place for “Popeye”.
In his retirement, Fred got to enjoy the vast world he had always been fascinated by. He explored wide open roads on his motorcycles, filled his passport on cruises with his wife and best friends, Joe and Kerri Samluck, and kept his imagination sharp by diving into the books from his local library.
His absence leaves a wake of bittersweet joy. Those who basked in the sunshine of his love will miss his smirks and stories, but carry them on in his honor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Larson; son, Thomas J. Larson; daughter, Jennifer L. Larson; three granddaughters: Christina M. Larson, Jessica R. Larson and Sarah J. Tuoni; sister, Marilyn Hentowski.
All services are private by family request.
