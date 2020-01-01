ELKTON —Freddie William Shackelford Jr., 56, passed away at home in Elkton, MD on December 23, 2019 from a long and hard fight with cancer.
Freddie loved his football team the Redskins, loved music but above all else loved his family and his puppies Bailey and Eevee the most.
Freddie is survived by his wife Kathy Shackelford and the loving mother of his two oldest children Mary (Sis) Shackelford, his daughters Tiffany Shackelford and Cheyenne Shackelford, his son Corey Feazelle, his grandchildren David Jackson Jr, Chayden Feazelle, Casen Poe and Cameron Potter, his brother Martin Shackelford, sisters Sheila Hickman & Deanna Shackelford, and his In-laws who loved him as a son, Norman and Joanne Giles. He is preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Shackelford, his son Anthony Shackelford and grandbabies Ciersten, Talen and Nolan Jackson, and his brother John Shackelford.
We invite everyone to a celebration of his life to be held at Cecil Community Center, 17 Wilson Rd Rising Sun, MD 21911 on January 4th, 2020; the family will welcome visitors at 1:30 P.M. and service to be held at 2:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.