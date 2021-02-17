ELKTON, MD — Fredderrick Garry Jackson, II, 46 (GJ, Gee, Geeders, Dad, Grand-papa, Uncle Gee), drew his last breath February 7, 2021, mainly we suspect, from the heartbreak of having to watch the Chiefs and the Buccaneers in the super bowl, instead of his beloved Cowboys.
GJ, was born in Elkton, MD on June 18th, 1974 to Patricia Lyle-Jackson and the late Fredderrick Garry Jackson, Sr. Quite the ladies’ man, his pride and joy were his Mother, 5 children, grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
GJ was the Fred Sanford of his generation, enjoying yard sales, rescuing items from junkyards, alongside the road and others’ trash. Often, referred to as “pretty boy” for his love for shoes, clothes and his extensive facial products. GJ’s love for cars led him to opening a business where he was a fanatical car detailer.
GJ leaves behind a loving and devoted family: mother, Patricia Lyle-Jackson, children: Khirah, Robert, Jordan, Mikaila and Raymond, as well as grand-children Sebastian and Ayva, siblings: Douglas (Sandra) and Cher (Available), nephews: Coleman and Kyle and Niecy Daisy, god-daughter Kiana, lifelong best friend/brother Kenny Copen, brother/cousin Cecil and cousin/sister Kimberly.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Thursday February 18, 2021, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Rd., Elkton, MD, 21921. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in GJ’s honor may be made payable to “Patricia Lyle-Jackson” and sent in care of RT Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921.
