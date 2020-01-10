RISING SUN, MD — Freda Mae Fell, age 86, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born in Troy, WV on March 11, 1933 to the late Roscoe L. Peters and Thelma L. (Sleeth) Peters.
Freda received her Bachelor’s degree from Glenville State College in WV. She then received her Master’s Degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Freda taught business classes at North East High School for 11 years and at the University of Delaware for 7 years. Freda worked on the dairy farm and co-managed the Fell Farms dairy operation. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. Freda would host family gatherings at the farm, where she enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed taking trips and spending time with her sisters. Freda will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Freda is survived by her son, William David Fell of Westminster, MD; daughter, Cynthia Henderson and her husband, Bill of Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren: Jack and Tyler Henderson; sisters: Alice Knisely of Elkton, MD, Rose Veazey and her husband, Marshall of Gaithersburg, VA, and Dot Bowman of North East, MD. In addition to her parents, Freda is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William L. Fell.
A celebration of Freda’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Freda’s honor may be made payable to “Parkinson’s Foundation” and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.