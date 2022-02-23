ELKTON, MD — Franklin Hall Robertson, III (68) of Elkton, MD passed away on February 3, 2022. Born on a U.S. Military Base in Ethiopia, he was the son of the late Franklin, Jr. and Isoline (Wayne) Robertson and the devoted husband of 46 years to Elaine Robertson.
Frank graduated from Rising Sun High School Class of 1972. Before he retired Frank worked as a Truck Driver and Auto Mechanic. When he wasn't on the road, Frank was busy as a Mechanic and in the fields, Custom Farming. In his younger days, he enjoyed Bowling, Hunting, Horseback Riding and Snowmobiling. He was an avid NASCAR and NHRA fan. He was a proud member of his Local Teamsters Union, Ducks Unlimited and Sons of the American Legion, Post 194 in Rising Sun. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine Robertson; daughter, Jennifer Robertson; two grandsons: Zachery and Blake Holbrook; two sisters: Sharon (Kenny) Harrington and Patty (Jeff Denyes) Robertson Parker and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:00 pm where family and friends may begin visiting 1 hour prior at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
