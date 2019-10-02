RISING SUN — Franklin, “Frank” Eugene Holtman, Jr., age 59 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to the late Franklin Eugene Holtman, Sr. and Janice Ann (Yeager) Holtman.
Frank was very diverse in his range of activities. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, shooting guns with his sons, collecting antiques, and spending time in nature. Frank recently joined Kung Fu, which he started in his younger years. He was a workaholic who worked long hours to provide for his family; doing cemetery sales in the Tri-State area. Frank was a family man and enjoyed attending his children’s soccer games along with his grandchildren’s activities.
Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Karen Holtman; children: Michael Beecher, Franklin Holtman III, Nick Holtman, Logan Holtman, Tracie Cometa and her husband, Michael; grandchildren: Scarlett, Roman, Mikey, Evelyn, and Holdyn; his mother, Janice Holtman; brothers: Tim Holtman, Tony Holtman and his wife, Tracie; and sister, Laura Wheatley and her husband, Bob.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P. A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Boy Scouts of America- Troop 92” of Colora, MD and sent in care of funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
