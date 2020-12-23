CECILTON — Franklin E. Gatewood, 79 of Cecilton, MD passed away on December 17, 2020 in Seasons Hospice, Wilmington Hospital.
Mr. Gatewood was born on January 19, 1941, son of the late Frank 'Sam' Gatewood and Laura V. Hollingsworth. He was raised in Warwick, MD and moved to Cecilton where he raised his family. Mr. Gatewood work for Chrysler for 33 years, retiring in 2007. He also worked as a custodian for 20 years at Zion United Methodist Church. Frank was a member of the Gun and Rod Club, attended Union Bethel A.M.E. Church and helped with Cecilton Camp.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Emma Davis Gatewood, son, Franklin 'Peanut' Gatewood, stepson, Anthony Fields and brother, Melvin Gatewood.
He is survived by his children, Doreen Gatewood of Cecilton, Kevin Gatewood (Beverly) of Cecilton, Dionie Gatewood (Lamonte) of Elkton, Troy Gatewood (Olivia) of Wilmington, Mark Gatewood (Vicki) of North East and Laurall Gatewood of Cecilton, stepson Marshall Fields (Chris) of Perryville, adopted grandson, Chad Colson, special niece, Valerie Jenkins, godson Christopher Givens, special friend Dickie Sutton, caretaker Keri Fields and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sunday, December 27 from 1 to 4 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A private service will be held on Monday with burial in Bohemia Manor Cemetery.
Service will be viewed live on Monday Dec. 28 at 11 am, please go to Galena Funeral Home's Facebook page.
