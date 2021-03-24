ELKTON — Franklin Dee Steele, age 78, of Elkton, Md., passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born in Racine, W.V., on February 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Nellie Burgess Steele.
Mr. Steele retired from Oxychem, New Castle, Del., where he was a chemical operator. He loved restoring classic cars, especially Buicks. Mr. Steele enjoyed playing the guitar and had the ability to build just about anything.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Cave Steele; children, Tracie Smith (Martin), Elkton, Md., David Steele, Chesapeake City, Md., Karen Waite (Dave), Middletown, Del., and Ken Steele (Dawn), Elkton, Md.; brother, Charles Steele, Ivel, Kent.; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
