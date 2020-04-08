Franklin D. Ragan ""Frank"" Sr.

CONOWINGO, MD — Franklin “Frank” D. Ragan, Sr., age 86, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1934 in Rising Sun, MD to the late Earl and Mary (Rando) Ragan.
Frank proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the 1950’s-1960’s. He was formerly a mason of the Harmony Lodge in Port Deposit, MD. Frank was the past President of the Conowingo Lion’s Club. He was the founder of the Conowingo Veterans Center in Conowingo, MD. He served as the Cecil County Commissioner for two terms during the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. Frank was the owner and operator of “Ragan Motors” located in Conowingo, MD. He had the honor of being awarded the “American Tow Man of the Year Award” from the American Tow Man Association. Frank enjoyed spending time at car shows, and had a passion for cars and trucks. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnne Ragan of Conowingo, MD; three sons: Frank Ragan, Jr. and his wife, Rhonda; Kenneth Ragan, and Eric Ragan and his wife, Raye Lynn; brother, Richard Ragan and his wife, Bonnie; five grandchildren: Kristen Lowery, Keith Ragan, Meghan Handy, Jillian Ragan, and Jackson Ragan; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to Frank’s parents, he is preceded in death by his late daughter, Brenda Rozek.
Burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to “Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church” and send in care of the funeral home: R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.