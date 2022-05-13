RISING SUN, MD — Franklin A. Ritchie (95) passed away on May 7, 2022. Born in Elkton, Md on November 16, 1926, he was the son of the late Grover C. and Lillie M. (nee, McCoulough) Ritchie and the loving husband of 52 years to the late Dorothy M. Ritchie.
Franklin served his country honorably during WWII in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Repose. After leaving the service he returned to his civilian occupation as an Auto Mechanic at Ritchie Motors. His family and friends called him "Mr. Fixit" because of his natural ability to repair just about anything that came his way. Franklin was an avid Bowler and competed in several Bowling Leagues. He was also a skilled Woodworker, turning out stools and cradles among other projects. Franklin was a member of Janes United Methodist Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children: James A. Ritchie (Amber) of Rising Sun, MD, Michael Ritchie of Elkton, MD, Gerry Knotts of Rising Sun, MD and Ruth Anderson of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Amanda Ritchie, Emily Ritchie, Katelyn Bird, Kara Renninger and Kyrstin Anderson; and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at R. T. Foard Funeral Home ,111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:00am. Burial will be in Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Janes United Methodist Church" and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
