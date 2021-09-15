NEWARK, DE — Frankie Ray Greer, a lifelong resident of DE passed away on September 7, 2021 at Union Hospital, Elkton MD.
Frankie was born on 3/11/1971 to Louise and Ray Greer. Although born with Spina Bifida, Frankie was very active throughout his life. As a young child he adapted to not being able to stand by using his upper body pulling himself all over the family home. Later used a wheelchair and navigated through life with the love support of his father and most notably his mother Louise.
Although he lived his entire life in DE, he did venture out to Country Western concerts and many other outings including trips to NC to visit his father's family several times. He befriended many notable country music stars, collecting letters, cards and autographs which he cherished, especially baseball caps they personally autographed for him. Frankie enjoyed many things; listening to music, watching old tv shows, collecting classic country western CD's, extensive DVD collection of movies, and a baseball card collection.
Most important to Frankie was his faith. He was a passionate follower of Christ and enjoyed attending church with his mother. He enjoyed visiting the Newark Senior Center where he met many friends and enjoyed their companionship on a routine basis for many years. Frankie always desired to visit Nashville and attend the Grand Ole Opry, so in 2016 that wish came true as part of an extended trip to his mother's KY birthplace, visiting his father relatives in NC and spending time on the trip with his cousin Don and wife Cindy.
Frankie battled several health-related issues which resulted in his becoming bed bound in later years. His father Ray passed in April of 2016. His mother Louise's dedication, love and support of Frankie was evident to all, and upon her passing in February of this year, Frankie felt a tremendous loss. He was looking forward to relocating to the state of WA to be near his cousin Don and wife Cindy and family to start another chapter in his life when God called him home.
Frankie is survived his uncle Jess Shackelford and his wife Mary, cousin Mark Shackelford and wife Casey, cousin Jeff Shackelford and wife Khrystal and cousin Margie Kiss, as well as other extended relatives.
Graveside Services will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Gardens, New Castle DE on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Spina Bifida Foundation, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
