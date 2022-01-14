RISING SUN — Frank T. Nutter, 87 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born on August 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Howard Rowe and Bessie (Pearl) Nutter. Frank was the husband of the late Betty Lou (Patterson) Nutter who passed July 15, 1993.
Before retirement, he was a diesel mechanic and driver working for Chrome Deposit Company. Frank was also a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Elkton, MD.
Frank is survived by his children: Frank D. Nutter (Mary) of North East, MD, Patty Poff (Mike) of Elkton, MD and Kevin R. Nutter (Kelly Ann) of North East, MD; brothers: William Nutter of OH and Bill Hammonds of Middletown, DE; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by his siblings: Connie Rucker and Billy Ray Nutter.
Funeral service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
