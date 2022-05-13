NORTH EAST — Frank P. Astfalk, age 82, of North East, MD passed away on May 5, 2022.
Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Julia E. (Kleinhans) and Philip Astfalk. He was a member of the 1958 graduating class of Greenwood High School. Frank enlisted in the United States Army upon graduation of high school and served for 4 years. Upon returning home to Delaware, he joined the Milford Police Department where he served as Patrol Officer for 2 years.
In 1967 he became a member of the New Castle County Police 1st Recruit Class. He proudly served with New Castle County Police Department for over 20 years, retiring at the rank of Senior Lieutenant in 1988. He was a graduate of the Southern Police Institute and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Frank was then employed by Cecil County Sheriff's Office until his retirement in 2002.
Frank was a Freemason and member of the Armstrong Lodge No. 26, Newport, DE, as well as a member of the Shield and Square Club.
Other than time spent with his family, Frank enjoyed the outdoors, hunting deer and waterfowl. He spent many days with his grandsons at the Pine Grove Hunting Club that he co-owned with friends Paul Davis and Brian Michalski.
In addition to his parents, Frank is predeceased by his wife Virginia (Doerhing) Astfalk.
Frank is survived by his sons and their wives, Mark P. and Tammy Astfalk of Elkton, MD and Matthew D. and Karla Astfalk of Wilmington, DE; his grandchildren, David, Gwenyth, Eric (Brienne), and Bradley; his sister, Julia Snyder; and his nephews Michael and Stewart.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a funeral service beginning at 12 Noon at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
