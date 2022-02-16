PORT DEPOSIT — Frank Nathaniel Trout, 72 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on May 24, 1949, he was the son of the late Frank and Jane (Hodgkins) Trout.
Frank retired from the U.S. Government and had previously held the positions of Dept. Supervisor, Career Counselor and Branch Chief.
He was a parishioner at St. Jude's RC Church, North East, MD, where he was very active in the Outreach Program. He was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Bishop Becker Council 2427 of Elkton, MD.
Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, golf, wood crafting and travelling.
Survivors include his beloved wife: Doris (Lewis) Trout; two sons: Chris Trout of Chicago, IL and Tim Trout of Easton, PA; his siblings: Dale Trout of Warminister, PA, Brenda Carty of Avalon, NJ, Chris Trout of Sicklerville, NJ and Scott Trout of Philadelphia, PA and five grandchildren: Dalton, Jacob, Ebony, Luke and Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Immaculate Conception Outreach, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
