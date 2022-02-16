CHURCH HILL — Frank Clayton Anders of Church Hill, MD passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in UMSR at Easton, MD after a brief illness. He was born July 18, 1952 to his late parents, Samuel Anders and Annabelle Burton. He attended school in Cecilton, MD and as soon as he could leave school he immediately got a job working for General Motors and worked as a line worker until he retired around year 2001. After retirement he went to work for Doctor Brayton of Chestertown managing his farm and his medical practice. Frank was a member of the American Rifle Association. He loved to hunt and fish, spend time with his grandchildren and his family. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson whenever time would allow
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Mark, Michael, and one grandson, Grayson Anders.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Anders of Church Hill, MD, son, Clayton Anders (Amber) of Delaware, daughter, Gina Anders of Maryland, Daughter Kathleen Rash of Sudlersville, MD., son, Alexander Rash of Millington , Daughter, Sierrah Young (Justin) of Smyrna, DE , and 8 grandchildren. Also his sister Michelle (Kevin) of Tennessee, Heather (Michele) of Delaware, Paul of Mississippi, Rodger of Maryland, Dave (Sandy) of South Carolina, Anthony of Canada, and Becky of Colorado.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 from 2-4pm at Fellows Family Funeral home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD a service will follow the visitation beginning at 4pm.
