NEWARK, DE — Noble “Frank” Franklin Cahall III of Newark, DE, age 52, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Elkton, MD on November 30, 1967 to Catherine Ann (Goodchild) Coe and the late Noble Franklin Cahall, Jr.
Frank grew up with family members who were mechanics and found an interest in transmissions. He started building transmissions as a side job, which evolved in to his own business. In 2004, Frank started Cahall Performance Transmissions in Elkton, MD, and moved to Newark, DE, where he specialized in racing transmissions. He beat the goal of building the best transmission to overcome many obstacles in the racing world with the specialized 4L60E General Motors transmission, which continues to beat that goal, even today. Frank built his own car and raced it at the Cecil County Dragway, achieving a top 10 rating in the country. He had a passion for racing and loved being at the track and car shows, showing he and his wife’s ‘01 Corvette “Trixie”.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Cahall; mother, Catherine Coe and her husband, Ernie; many aunts and uncles as well as numerous cousins and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Noble Cahall, Jr.
A visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10am. Burial will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation, Inc.” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
