EARLEVILLE — Francis Earl “Fran” McDade, age 59, of Earleville, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-378-0300
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.