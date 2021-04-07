CONOWINGO — Francis Allen McGuigan Jr., 63, of Conowingo, Md., went to be with our Lord Jesus on April 2, 2021. He was born at home in Conowingo on January 21, 1958, to Doris Jean (Ferguson) McGuigan & the late Francis Allen McGuigan Sr.
Al graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1976. He worked for Synagro in Baltimore, Md., for 18 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife, bowling, and working with his hands. He had a calling to build or fix anything you could think of and was always willing to use his skills to help family and friends. Most of all, he loved being with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved his whole family deeply.
Al is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dalene (Schmidt) McGuigan; daughter, Andrea (McGuigan) Galindo and her husband Nico of Bear, DE; son, Steven McGuigan and his wife Abigail of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Katherine (McGuigan) VanVooren and her husband Robert of Airville, Pa; 5 grandchildren, Braiden, Aleigha, Everett, Eleanor, and Sofia. In addition, two sisters, Deborah Elliott (John); Linda Reeves (Carl); 3 brothers, Paul McGuigan (Elaina); Karl McGuigan (Connie); Fred McGuigan; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be April 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Christ Church at the Grove 1772 New London Rd., Landenberg, PA. 19350.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. For condolences, please visit www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
