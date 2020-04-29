CECILTON — Frances Taylor Craig Dixon, 91 of Cecilton, MD passed away on April 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home.
Mrs. Dixon was born on May 22, 1928, daughter of the late William Franklin Craig and Lidie A. Taylor Craig. Mrs. Dixon began her career in 1945 at DuPont retiring in 1999 after 54 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was president of WSCS and had over 50 years of perfect attendance. Since 1947 she was a member of the Eastern Star, Elkton #84, holding an office for over 50 years and worthy matron in 1966. Her memberships also include Cecil County Democratic Cub, Women’s Club and Red Hatters both of Elkton. Frances enjoyed working at the Election Polls in Cecilton for many years.
Frances enjoyed taking pictures, playing softball and field ball for town teams and being a girl scout.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Leonard ‘Frog’ Dixon; a son, Rockland ‘Rocky’ Dixon and an infant sister Ellen L. Craig.
Mrs. Dixon is survived by her son Steven Keith Dixon of Phillpsburg, MO; 7 grandchildren, Becky Chance (Eric), Karen Hogan (Joseph), Mark Dixon (Danielle), Eric Dixon, Katie Dixon, Brett Dixon (Jesse) and Travis Dixon; great-grandchilden Andrew Dixon, Brandon Chance, Dylan Williams, Paige Hogan, Whitney Yerina, Diesel Dixon, Julia Dixon and Grace Dixon and a great great-granddaughter Sadie Eaton.
A private graveside service will be held in Zion Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be offered to Zion U.M. Church, PO Box 326, Cecilton, MD. 21913.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
