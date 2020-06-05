READING, PA — Frances Regina “Gene” Dammann, 95, formerly of Wyomissing, PA and North East, MD passed away May 15, 2020, at Reading Hospital.
Her husband, Richard W. Dammann, passed away on April 24, 1996.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late James J. and Frances (O’Toole) Hall.
Her faith was very important to her and she loved spending time with family and receiving the Eucharist daily; she was a long-time, dedicated member of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church and St. Jude Mission Church of North East, MD.
She is survived by three children: Mary Ann, wife of Richard Weiherer, Wyomissing; David Elias, Shillington; and James P., husband of Tracie Dammann, Lakeland, FL. There are nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Gene was predeceased by two children, Richard Elias and William Dammann and five siblings.
A viewing will be held Friday June 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church to be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Cemetery, North East, MD. Contributions in Gene’s memory may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network https://sd.ewtn.com/love-and-understanding-of-god/ Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
