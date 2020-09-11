NORTH EAST — Frances Pugh Nickle, 93 of North East, MD, passed away to her eternal home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving children and caregivers.
Born on November 13, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William J. Pugh and Priscilla (Larzelere) Pugh.
Frances lived her entire life in North East. She graduated from North East High School in the Class of 1943 and then graduated from Goldey Business College in Wilmington, DE. In her younger years, she worked as a secretary for the Pennsylvania Railroad and the DuPont Company.
On April 19, 1947, France married the love of her life, John Vernon Nickle, and she devoted the remainder of her life to loving and caring for her family. Her greatest joy was found in providing for the cares and concerns of her husband and children.
Frances was a lifelong member of North East United Methodist Church. In her early years, she enjoyed singing in the young women’s choir. She taught Sunday School and served as a financial secretary for many years. She looked forward to being in worship on Sunday morning, and was saddened when declining health prevented her from attending. She was especially blessed by listening to her daughter play the organ. Frances was a former chairman of the Cecil County Christian Women’s Club. For many years, she held a weekly Bible study in her home on Thursday mornings. She had a quiet faith that came from her personal relationship with the Lord.
Frances is survived by her daughter: Carol Ann Nickle; son: Kenneth William Nickle (Joan); and grandson: Larry Kenneth Nickle.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: John Vernon Nickle; and her granddaughter: Laura Ann Nickle.
The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to Amedisys Hospice and to her caregivers: Patricia Wertz, Linda Bungard, Lisa Wilson and Dinah Jones.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Frances will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in North East Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North East Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.