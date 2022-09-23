ELKTON — Frances Marie Easter, 75 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Upland, PA, on June 16, 1947, she was the daughter of the late William Roscoe Pullin and Minnie (Wetzel) Pullin. She was the wife of the late Carmen Easter who died in 2013. Frances had worked as a CNA, both at Devine Haven Nursing Home and for Dr. Brian McDonald. She was a member of the Elkton Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo. She also loved sewing and making crafts of all types. Survivors include her children: Kathleen Cooper (Rick) of Pahrump, NV, Tad Easter (Mary Anna) of Elkton, MD, James Long (Tammy) of Newark, DE, Pamela Poole of Elkton, MD and Denise Gwynn (Brent) of Rices Landing, PA; a sister: Gloria Woomer (Hal) of Las Vegas, NV; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was also preceded in death by 2 sons: David and Sonny Easter.
Graveside service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bethel Cemetery, 312 Bethel Cemetery Road, Chesapeake City, MD. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Amedisys Hospice Foundation, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.