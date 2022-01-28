COLORA — Frances Mann Riale, 93 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at home. Born May 28, 1928 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jonathan E. and Virginia Charles Mann.
Mrs. Riale worked many years for the federal government as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 27 of Havre de Grace, MD.
Mrs. Riale is survived by her sons, Donald Riale and Michael Riale and his wife, Valerie; daughter, Patricia Sharpless; eight grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Riale was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore M. Riale.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11 AM, at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Colora, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor David Burke of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
