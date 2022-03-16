LECANTO, FL — Frances "Frannie" Lee Belew O'Quinn, age 72 of Lecanto, FL died Friday February 18, 2022. She was a resident at Life Care Center of Citrus County. Frances was born in Charlottesville, VA to Kay Frances "Haney" Belew and Gordon Lee Belew, Sr. on August 17, 1949. Frances loved the Lord and was ready to go home to Heaven. She wanted to see her parents, Kay and Gordon Belew, her long- time companion Jim Fye, her sister Mary Jean, her brother George W Belew and her step mother R. Jane Belew. Frances is survived by her sisters and brothers; Elizabeth "Anne" Taylor, Barboursville, VA, Gordon L Belew, Jr. Wilmington, DE, John W Belew (Liz), Rising Sun, MD, Donna Belew North East, MD, Carolyn Lance (Bob) Townsend, DE, Victoria Breede (Dave), St Charles, IL and sister-in-law Mary Belew, Rising Sun, MD. Frances is also survived by many nieces and nephews, her God daughter Madison Mount, her special friends Bonnie Hoover, Angela Watkins and Michelle Patterson. Frances graduated from Rising Sun High School in the class of 1968. She lived in North East, MD until 1993. She was a member of the North East Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary. Frances worked at Bainbridge Naval Facility, Perry Point VA Hospital and Rest A While Convalescent Home in Zion which was owned and operated by her mother Kay. After Frances came to Florida she worked and retired from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. The family will have a private celebration of life for Frances at a later date. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River FL is assisting the family with arrangements. For condolences, visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
