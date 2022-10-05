ELKTON — Frances Anne (Lyons) Johnson, "Franny" age 81 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born in Tazewell, West Virginia on September 14,1941 to the late Ralph Lyons and Mary Grace (Crouse) Mackiewicz.
Franny worked in the grocery industry as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the VFW 8175 and the American Legion Post 15 in Elkton, MD. She loved going camping, and spending time on the beach at Ocean City, MD. Above all, Franny loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Franny is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Wayne Johnson; sons: Ralph Grant and Darryl Johnson; daughter, Theresa Cometa; grandchildren: Michelle Cooper and her husband, Justin, and Kaitlyn Cometa and her fiancé, Cody Gresham; great grandchildren: Emerson Cooper and one on the way.
In addition to her parents, Franny is preceded by her son, Butch Grant and sisters: Patsy Verucci and Mary Sue Newton.
A celebration of life will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to hospice "Accent Care" and sent in care of RT Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
