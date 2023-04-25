FILE — Casper R. Taylor Jr., former speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, stands outside the new expansion of the delegate’s building in Annapolis, Md., on Jan. 11, 2007, following a ceremony officially naming the building in his honor. Taylor, one of the longest serving House speakers in the history of the state, died Monday, April 24, 2023. He was 88. (John A. Bone/Cumberland Times-News via AP, File)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland House Speaker Casper Taylor died Monday. He was 88.
Gov. Wes Moore said Taylor’s work as a leading state lawmaker “left an impact on this state that will reverberate for generations to come.”
“Speaker Taylor served Maryland with distinction for nearly three decades, as a member of the House of Delegates and one of the longest serving Speakers of the House in the history of our state,” Moore said in a statement. “We are so grateful for his years of public service, and celebrate his many accomplishments which Marylanders benefit greatly from every day.”
Taylor, a Democrat from western Maryland, represented a district in Allegany County.
He served as a member of the House of Delegates from 1975 to 2003 and was the speaker from 1994 to 2003. He was a native of Cumberland, Maryland.
