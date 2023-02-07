Obit-Freeman

Texas sports editor, Denne Freeman listens to University of Texas Safety Stanley Richard during a news conference in Irving, Texas, just before the Cotton Bowl in 1991. Freeman, whose 32 years with the AP included covering all five Super Bowl championships won by the Dallas Cowboys and many golf majors, has died, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after a series of health issues. He was 86. (AP Photo/Lee Baker)

 AP PHOTO

DALLAS (AP) — Retired longtime Associated Press sports writer Denne H. Freeman, whose 32 years with the AP included covering all five Super Bowl championships won by the Dallas Cowboys and many golf majors, has died after a series of health issues. He was 86.

