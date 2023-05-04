FILE — Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, strums backstage at the Westbury Music Fair on Sept. 8, 1987, in Westbury, N.Y. Canada’s legendary folk singer-songwriter, whose hits include “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at a Toronto hospital, a representative of his family said. He was 84. (AP Photo/Cyrena Chang, File)
Gordon Lightfoot performs during the evening ceremonies of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 1, 2017. The legendary folk singer-songwriter, whose hits including "Early Morning Rain," and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported worldwide, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at a Toronto hospital, according to a family representative. He was 84. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Gordon Lightfoot poses for a photo as he attends "LIGHTHEADED: A Gordon Lightfoot State of Mind" at The Eglinton Grand in Toronto, March 17, 2022.
AP PHOTO
TORONTO (AP) — Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was one of the most renowned voices to come from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s. He penned hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Once called a “rare talent” by Bob Dylan, Lightfoot wrote deeply autobiographical lyrics and explored issues surrounding the Canadian national identity. His works have been covered by many artists, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte and Johnny Cash. A family representative said Lightfoot died at a Toronto hospital Monday. He was 84. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.
In the 1970s, Lightfoot garnered five Grammy nominations, three platinum records and nine gold records for albums and singles. He performed in well over 1,500 concerts and recorded 500 songs.
He toured late into his life. Just last month he canceled upcoming U.S. and Canadian shows, citing health issues.
“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever.”
Once called a “rare talent” by Bob Dylan, Lightfoot has been covered by dozens of artists, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane’s Addiction and Sarah McLachlan.
Most of his songs are deeply autobiographical with lyrics that probe his own experiences in a frank manner and explore issues surrounding the Canadian national identity. “Canadian Railroad Trilogy” depicted the construction of the railway.
“I simply write the songs about where I am and where I’m from,” he once said. “I take situations and write poems about them.”
